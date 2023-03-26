A1 star Ben Adams had lunch with a football legend - but had no idea

A1 star Ben Adams once got papped having lunch with Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho - but had no idea who he was.

The 41-year-old pop star is not a football fan and had no idea he was chatting with the 43-year-old sporting legend, who is one of the greatest players of all time.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

