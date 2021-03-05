Aaron Rodgers: Shailene Woodley's the best thing to happen to me

Shailene Woodley is the "best thing" that's happened to Aaron Rodgers.
The 'Divergent' actress and the American football player recently got engaged and the sportsman is very happy with the 'Big Little Lies' star.
Speaking of his romance with the actress, he shared: "I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life ... Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year."
And Aaron has started to think about having children with Shailene.
In an Instagram Live, he said: "I think the next great challenge will be being a father. I’m in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. Maybe not in the immediate future, but definitely something I look forward to. It’s gonna be a really fun challenge. I look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I've dreamt about it."
It was recently reported that Shailene and Aaron have an "intense connection" and "cannot wait" to get married.
A source shared: "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon. They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships.
"It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise. They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout. She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him. Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate."
