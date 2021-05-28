Abbey Clancy: Me and Peter Crouch hated each other before our fourth child was born

Abbey Clancy has claimed she and Peter Crouch “hated each other” before welcoming their fourth child.
The 35-year-old model and her footballer pro husband welcomed their youngest child, Jack, almost two years ago, and Abbey has now said the couple refer to the tot as their “gift from God” because he helped save their marriage.
Recalling the moment she realised she was pregnant, Abbey – who also has Sophia, 10, Liberty, five, and Jonny, three, with Peter – said: "I was finished with three.
“I went for a fitting and she said 'are you pregnant by any chance?'
"She could tell by my body. I called Pete ... he was with Glen Johnson. He said ‘If you’re going to say what I think you’re going to say, don’t say it.'
"I was so scared. He got another two hours out and when he came home he said ‘I’ve had time to think ... and it’s ok.’ ”
And expanding further on her strained relationship with Peter at the time, the beauty added: "We hated each other at that point as well so I don’t even know how I got pregnant to be quite honest.
"The pregnancy with our three-year-old Johnny was hell, I hated him and he hated me. So I don’t know how it happened.
"That’s why we call him the gift from God. He is just wonderful and he’s fabulous and he’s fitted in so well."
Abbey and Peter patched up their romance following Jack’s birth, but hit another bump in the road when Peter lost track of their son while they were at a farm.
The model admitted she “punched” Peter for the incident, which left her “terrified”.
She told the ‘Lockdown Parenting Hell’ podcast: “I went to the toilet. I was gone for one second. And I came back he was just sitting there. I said: 'where’s the baby?'
"We couldn’t find the baby anywhere. I was hysterical. He had escaped out of the indoor play area and was a mile down the road with lambs and a lake and everything. It was so scary. I battered Pete in front of everyone at the farm.
“threw a cup of coffee on him. I threw the coffee and I punched him. I don’t condone violence at all but it was out of panic. I was terrified. It was a nightmare I am just so worried about anything happening to them and he is far too laid back, so laid back it is a joke.”
