Abbey Clancy 'terrifies' husband with sheet masks

Abbey Clancy "terrifies" her husband with her sheet masks.
The model has revealed her beauty routine regularly panics her spouse Peter Crouch, who has dubbed the face masks she wears to moisturise her skin as very scary.
She said: "They are sheet masks and terrify Pete!"
And Abbey insists when her and Pete go out for a date night that she is much quicker at getting ready than he is and he's still "faffing around" whilst she enjoys a glass of wine.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she added: "If it's just me and Peter going out, I can be ready in two minutes. I'm usually having a glass of wine whilst he's still faffing around in front of the mirror."
Meanwhile, Abbey previously confessed she thinks she has aged 10 years during lockdown because she has been drinking "far too much" but has loved spending time with her kids.
The 34-year-old model - who has Sophia, nine, Liberty, five, Johnny, two, and Jack, 12 months, with husband Peter Crouch - said: "There's been far too much alcohol consumed so I feel like I've aged about ten years in this lockdown ... [But] I've really enjoyed the lockdown. It's such a special thing to pause life and have your husband and your kids with you every single day. We're all so busy running around like headless chickens usually so I've been quite grateful for that. There's been times where we've been exhausted and the kids are driving us mad but ultimately I've loved it. My kids are up at quarter to six and by the time they're all in bed it's eight so we have one hour together before I'm snoring my head off."
