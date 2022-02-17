ABC Announces ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’ Special

Ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards, ABC is getting in the movie spirit with a dancing special from two of its resident entertainers, Derek and Julianne Hough.
Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough will air Sunday, March 20 on the network, one week ahead of the coveted Oscars ceremony which also airs on ABC. The Emmy Award-winning choreographers and dancers will recreate some of the most legendary cinematic performances in the one-hour dance special.
The evening will feature a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors, and film legends who will be unveiled at a later date ahead of March 20. Together, Derek and Julianne will reimagine several routines from iconic films through a modern lens.
Among the movies serving as inspiration for the evening are Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, and La La Land among others.
“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”
Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television’s alternative production unit. Meanwhile, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri, and Ashley Edens all serve as executive producers.
Catch an exciting announcement promo featuring Derek and Julianne, below, and don’t miss Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough when it airs on ABC.
Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough, Special Premiere, Sunday, March 20, 10/9c, ABC
