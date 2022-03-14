Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is going behind the camera for Fox‘s new anthology drama.
The network has announced that Matlin (CODA) will make her directorial debut on Accused. The episode features a deaf woman who becomes a surrogate and commits a crime of advocacy and protection.
“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to direct, and to work on a project with such esteemed, talented, and skilled producers, writers, cast and crew,” Matlin said in a statement. “I’ve never shied away from challenges and having the opportunity to be one of the first female, Deaf directors in television is one I am looking forward to.”
Accused is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology (which was created by Jimmy McGovern and premiered in 2010 on BBC One) and features a different cast each episode. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, but viewers know nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. The series is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks and holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. Viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back. Michael Chiklis will star in the premiere, which Michael Cuesta will direct.
'Accused': Michael Chiklis to Star in the Premiere of Fox's Crime Anthology
Accused is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced and developed by Howard Gordon. Joining Gordon as executive producers are Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers.
Accused, Series Premiere, TBA, Fox
