Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Carly Pearce were among the big winners at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday.
The ceremony, which streamed live from Las Vegas on Prime Video, saw Wallen take home the trophy for Album of the Year for his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The young country star, who was the subject of controversy last year after a video surfaced of him using the N-word, thanked “those who showed me grace along the way.”
Elsewhere, Lambert won the top prize for Entertainer of the Year, making her a 15-time ACM Award-winner. “I cannot believe I’m not there to celebrate,” the “Automatic” singer said via a video message from London. “It’s the first time I’ve missed the ACMs in 17 years. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”
Last week, Lambert surprised nominees Parker McCollum and Wilson, informing them that they had won the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively. Wilson had more to celebrate on the night, as she also snagged the award for Song of the Year for her hit single “Things A Man Oughta Know.”
Meanwhile, Pearce was the only other artist to win more than once, taking home Female Artist of the Year and sharing a win for Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Ashley McBryde on “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”
Country music legend Dolly Parton hosted the event alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. It also saw live performances from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and many more.
2022 ACM Awards: Final Performers Announced, Plus New Artists of the Year Revealed
Check out the full list of winners below.
Entertainer of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Group of the Year
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Song of the Year
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
Michael Hardy
Music Event of the Year
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Streaming, Prime Video
More Headlines:
- Ask Matt: What’s Your Emergency? Too Much ‘9-1-1’ Family Drama
- ACM Awards 2022: Who Won on Country Music’s Big Night?
- HBO Max Releases First Look Trailer For DC Comics Series ‘DMZ’ (VIDEO)
- ‘The Masked Singer’: Season 7 Guest Panelists Revealed
- ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’: Fan Favorites and Villains Spill the Tea (RECAP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.