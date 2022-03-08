TownNews.com Content Exchange

Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Carly Pearce were among the big winners at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday.

The ceremony, which streamed live from Las Vegas on Prime Video, saw Wallen take home the trophy for Album of the Year for his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The young country star, who was the subject of controversy last year after a video surfaced of him using the N-word, thanked “those who showed me grace along the way.”

Elsewhere, Lambert won the top prize for Entertainer of the Year, making her a 15-time ACM Award-winner. “I cannot believe I’m not there to celebrate,” the “Automatic” singer said via a video message from London. “It’s the first time I’ve missed the ACMs in 17 years. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Last week, Lambert surprised nominees Parker McCollum and Wilson, informing them that they had won the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively. Wilson had more to celebrate on the night, as she also snagged the award for Song of the Year for her hit single “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Meanwhile, Pearce was the only other artist to win more than once, taking home Female Artist of the Year and sharing a win for Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Ashley McBryde on “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Country music legend Dolly Parton hosted the event alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. It also saw live performances from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and many more.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen at the Country Music Awards 2022

Morgan Wallen accepts the Album of the Year award for Dangerous: The Double Album onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards / Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Single of the Year

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Song of the Year

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Michael Hardy

Music Event of the Year

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

