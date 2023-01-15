Actor Al Brown dead aged 83 after Alzheimer’s battle

Actor Al Brown has died aged 83 after an Alzheimer’s battle.

Best known for playing Col Stan Valchek on HBO’s ‘The Wire’, he passed away on Friday (13.01.23), with his death confirmed by his talent manager Michael.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

