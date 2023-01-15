Actor Al Brown dead aged 83 after Alzheimer’s battle By Celebretainment Jan 15, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Actor Al Brown has died aged 83 after an Alzheimer’s battle.Best known for playing Col Stan Valchek on HBO’s ‘The Wire’, he passed away on Friday (13.01.23), with his death confirmed by his talent manager Michael.He announced on the late actor’s Facebook page on Saturday: “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023.“May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.“This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”Former Air Force veteran Al’s daughter Jenny told TMZ her dad passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.She added her late dad, who served two tours in Vietnam, loved his fans and was always happy to stop and talk with anyone who recognised him. Top Videos Al announced his retirement from acting on 1 November, after starring on other TV shows including ‘Rescue Me’, ‘Forensic Files’ and ‘Law and Order: SVU’.He also had roles in films including ‘12 Monkeys’, ‘Red Dragon’ and ‘Liberty Heights’.On ‘The Wire’, he was famed for playing crooked Baltimore Police Department official Major Stan Valchek who blocked investigations by officers probing corruption and the drug trade.He played Valchek in all five series of ‘The Wire’, and said on his LinkedIn bio about his career: “Have learned almost everything the hard way. But, have never quit or stopped trying.“Believe ‘honor’ is a way of life and should be cherished. Have always wanted to be an actor.“Gave it up for family, the military, and obvious responsibilities for 30+ years. Back at it. Thank God for my TV Show ‘The Wire!!!’” More from this section Jimin named Dior's Global Brand Ambassador What Margot Robbie loves about London Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy ‘has been performed with officials awaiting toxicology results’ Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Al Brown Stan Valchek Show Military Internet Sport Alzheimer's Disease Battle Dad Jenny Michael × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget Community Blood Center teams up with KC Chiefs Brown County Commission Minutes Judge Patton honored at retirement reception USDA Expands Eligibility, Enhances Benefits for Key Disaster Programs Scotties defeat Peru State JV Scotties top Pirates 67-57 Fairview Willing Workers Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrown County, KBI investigating suspicious deathSchool board makes lease offer on sports complex facilityJudge Patton honored at retirement receptionNew Mayor and Administrator sit for first meetingAuthorities release name of suspect in shooting investigationBrobst, Bryce K. 1963-2023Linda Lock to retire after 38 years with BCDSTwo killed in accident near SabethaHorton High School Honor RollsAG Kris Kobach nominates Anthony Mattivi to serve as KBI director Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
