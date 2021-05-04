Adam Deacon accuses Noel Clarke of 'gaslighting' amid misconduct allegations

Adam Deacon has accused Noel Clarke of “gaslighting” him and “sabotaging” his career.
The 38-year-old actor starred with Clarke in the 2006 film ‘Kidulthood’ and its 2008 follow-up ‘Adulthood’ – which Clarke also directed – and has spoken out on social media after 20 women came forward to accuse Clarke of misconduct.
Adam said he “wholeheartedly believes every single word” of the women’s allegations, and claimed he too has been a “victim of Noel Clarke for 15 years”.
He wrote in a Twitter statement: “I would like to start by saying that I stand by all the women who have spoken out and told of their harrowing experiences with Noel Clarke. I wholeheartedly believe every single word and I hope that anyone who has yet to come forward with information will be listened to.
“I myself have been a victim of Noel Clark for 15 years. My career was continually sabotaged and the gaslighting became so severe that it led to the complete breakdown of my mental health.”
The actor went on to accuse Clarke of “sociopathic behaviour”, and said he had tried to come forward in the past but his claims were “always dismissed”.
He continued: “As you will know I have spoken out regarding this man’s sociopathic behaviour on multiple occasions but my claims were always dismissed. People dealing with mental health may at times explain things differently but they should still be believed. I only wish that everyone had taken more notice of my words. His horrific abuse of power could have been stopped before it affected so many others.”
Adam said the allegations against Clarke – which have been him suspended from BAFTA and have his ongoing television projects halted – have “served as a small vindication” for him, but insisted he is “beyond saddened” for the women who have accused the ‘Doctor Who’ alum.
He wrote: “I am extremely thankful for all the support that I have been shown over the last few days. While recent events have served as a small vindication for me I am beyond saddened by the pain that so many people have had to endure at the hands of Noel Clarke.
“I am now looking towards a fresh start and focusing all my time and energy on my acting career.”
Clarke and Adam fell out in 2010 over a spoof film the latter wanted to make called ‘Anuvahood’, which was made and released the following year.
In 2015, Adam was found guilty of harassment without violence after sending Clarke abusive messages on social media.
The actor’s recent statement comes after multiple women accused Clarke of a range of inappropriate activities, including sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.
Clarke has denied any “criminal wrongdoing” but has apologised to those he has hurt and has vowed to “seek professional help”.
