Adam Lambert recalls feeling 'ashamed' after being outed during American Idol

Adam Lambert felt "ashamed" of who he was when photos of him kissing a man leaked online.

The 'If I Had You' hitmaker shot to fame when he appeared on 'American Idol' in 2008 and though at the time, he had came out as gay to his friends and family eight years beforehand, he didn't discuss his sexuality on the show, but recalled the backlash he received when pictures of him with another guy were made public two months before the finale.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.