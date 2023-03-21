Adam Sandler doesn't think Chris Rock overstepped with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith jokes

Adam Sandler "never thought" Chris Rock went too far with his jokes about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The '50 First Dates' star has reflected on the comedian's recent Netflix comedy special 'Selective Outrage' where he addressed last year's Oscars slap and the fallout from the controversial incident.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.