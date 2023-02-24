Addison Rae lands role in Eli Roth's slasher film Thanksgiving

Addison Rae is to star in upcoming slasher film 'Thanksgiving'.

The social media star will be part of the cast for director Eli Roth's upcoming horror movie, which is based on the spoof trailer the 50-year-old filmmaker made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double bill 'Grindhouse', but it is unclear what role she will be playing.

