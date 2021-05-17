Addison Rae 'obsessed' with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Addison Rae is "obsessed" with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.
The 20-year-old TikTok star thinks her friend has found an equally "amazing" partner in the Blink-182 drummer - who she was first romantically linked to in January - and thinks the couple are very "cute" together.
She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm obsessed. I'm obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they're both amazing people and I wish them the best, they're so cute."
Addison appeared in the most recent season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and, after teaching Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, a TikTok dance, the 40-year-old reality star was only too happy to share some tips on fame and life in the spotlight with the online sensation.
Addison said of Kim: "She just gave me great advice. I think the entire family has always been so sweet to me and so loving and caring, just giving me advice on how to keep my spirits up especially in the tough times that come with, you know, kind of being under pressure in the spotlight sometimes.
"But they're all amazing, I love the Kardashian family so much."
Despite her appearances on the E! programme, Addison is unsure whether she would like to have a reality show of her own.
Discussing the possibility, she said: "I don't know, I don't know.
"I feel like reality is a tough world to get into, so I'm not rushing into anything, but who knows? Maybe one day."
Addison recently praised Kourtney for being an inspiring person.
She said: “Having a support system over the internet or outside of it is equally important. Luckily, I have a great group of friends to really be there for me, understand what I'm going through and where I am. Finding that core group of friends is key to keeping myself happy.
“It's really inspiring to see people that are so happy in their lives and are so put together after everything they've been through. That's why I look up to Kourtney a lot and her entire family – throughout everything you can lean back on your family and friends to really have that emotional and mental support. It really pulls you through at the end. Something that she told me was, ‘Make sure you're always enjoying what you're doing because this is the life you're living. Make sure it's something that you're proud of and you're continuing to do the things you love.’ ”
