Adele is eyeing up a career as a film star

Adele is reportedly eying up a film career.
Fans of the 'Hello' hitmaker are still waiting on the Grammy-winner's hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25'.
However, it has been claimed that the 32-year-old singer is keen to venture into acting and her record label have been busy scouting out roles that will be suitable for the BRIT School alumni.
A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Adele's label would do anything to keep her happy and are bending over backwards to support her new interest in acting.
"But while they hope she will be a success they almost don't want her to get too busy as they need her in the studio recording the next hit album. It's a tricky one. While they are helping open doors they, like the rest of the world, want her to keep making those hits."
Meanwhile, the Oscar and Golden Globe-winner - who won the prestigious accolades for her 2012 Bond theme 'Skyfall' - has poured her "heart and soul" into her new record and found music "like therapy" after the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki in 2019.
A source said previously: "Adele is pouring her heart and soul into this record, including how she feels post-divorce
"She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back catalog. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound.”
Adele's close pal, Alan Carr, recently teased that the record sounds "so amazing".
The 44-year-old comedian - who got Adele to officiate his Los Angeles wedding to Paul Drayton in 2018 - spilled: "I’ve heard some tracks on it.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing.
“I said to her, I said, ‘That voice is like an old friend.’ It’s like an old friend. Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, ‘Oh they sound [like] Adele,’ and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, ‘Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele.'”
