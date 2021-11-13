In a coup for CBS, Adele previews her new album and sits with Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour prime-time concert special. 60 Minutes digs into the Beatles archive with director Peter Jackson. Showtime’s riveting Yellowjackets follows a female high-school soccer team’s struggle to survive after a plane crash, then catches up with them as tormented adults. An eventful shareholders’ meeting tests the Roy family’s empire on Succession.
Adele ‘One Night Only,’ Beatles on ’60 Minutes,’ Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ A Fateful Meeting on ‘Succession’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Texas man in custody following two-county vehicle pursuit
- Many thanks from family of Keith Terry
- Brown County Special Education Interlocal #615 Minutes
- HMS teams play two games on the road
- Community Happenings
- DWest students attend KAY conference
- Chiefs tip record despite offensive struggles
- Horton Commission approves break for resident campers
Most Popular
Articles
- Hiawatha School Board hears updates on COVID, Esser funds
- Texas man in custody following two-county vehicle pursuit
- Talking to God
- The City with the Worst Income Inequality in Kansas
- Horton Commission approves break for resident campers
- Chamber names HP&R as Member of the Month
- Jones, Ardis A. 1928-2021
- HCC football coach resigns
- Brown County Commission canvasses election ballots
- Memorial honors Robinson veterans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.