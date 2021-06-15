Adele will explore 'what she's been going through' on her new album

Adele is set to explore "what she's been going through" on her new album.
The 33-year-old singer hasn't released an album since '25' in 2015 and even though she's spent the last 12 months "focusing on herself" following her split from Simon Konecki, she's now excited to return to the spotlight.
A source explained: "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."
The London-born star can't wait for her loyal fans to hear her new music.
The insider told E! News: "The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it."
And her split from Simon - the father of her eight-year-old son Angelo - has inspired some of her new material.
The source said: "We're going to hear about her divorce and what she's been going through."
Meanwhile, Adele marked the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on Monday (06.14.21).
The chart-topping star recorded a moving message in which she thanked Grenfell United - a group made up of victims and the family members of those who lost their lives in the fatal fire - for continuing to "fight the fight" as they wait for more answers in the ongoing public inquiry.
In the clip shared by the group, the 'Hello' hitmaker said: "Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions.
"Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves.
"And for that, I'd like to thank you. Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong. We're all with you."
