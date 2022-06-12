Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul ready to be an 'older dad'

Adele's boyfriend, Rich Paul, is looking forward to being "an older dad".
The 40-year-old sports agent already has three children but suggested he would be a "different" type of parent if he has more kids at this stage in his life.
He told E! News: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.
"But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad.
"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."
Though Rich values his experiences as a younger parent, he pledged to be a "more patient dad" next time around.
He said: "Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."
The businessman - who has been dating the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker since last summer - admitted his kids don't think he's "cool", even though their friends do.
He said: "My kids never tell me I'm a cool dad. Their friends think I'm a cool dad, so I feel good about that. But my kids never really tell me, 'Dad, you're cool.' They don't show me that love like that, but I know it's deep down inside.
"They definitely don't want to hang with dad. For sure."
Adele - who has 10-year-old son Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki - sparked speculation she and Rich are engaged when she attended the BRIT Awards in February wearing a huge diamond engagement ring.
However, she has played coy about the speculation.
She said: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. Lovely [ring] though, innit?"
