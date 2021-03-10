AEW's Kenny Omega facing top IMPACT Wrestling star in title vs title match at Rebellion

Kenny Omega will face either Rich Swann or Moose with both the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and IMPACT Wrestling world championships on the line.
The reigning AEW champ - who teamed up with The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) against Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin at 'Hard To Kill' in January - will be back on an IMPACT show next month for the historic title versus title match at 'Rebellion' on April 24.
That high profile clash will follow this Saturday's (03.13.21) unification bout between Moose and Swann, with both stars putting their respective TNA and IMPACT World Titles up for grabs.
The winner will then go on to face Omega, regarding by many as one of the best wrestlers in the world.
IMPACT boss Scott D'Amore commented: "It is hard to describe the magnitude of the opportunity Rich Swann and Moose have this Saturday,
"In just six short weeks, one of them will not only unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships, but also go into a once-in-a-generation showdown where they’ll have chance become the reigning champion of two of the most prestigious organizations in the sport.
"It isn’t hyperbole to say Rich Swann and Moose are fighting for their shot at wrestling immortality this Saturday night. These two athletes hate each other, yet one of them has the chance to cost the other the greatest opportunity of their career.
"Bad blood, arguably the two greatest wrestlers in IMPACT going at it, title vs. title, and the chance to make wrestling history … there’s not enough hyperbole to do justice to Saturday’s main event.”
The match at 'Rebellion' will have major ramifications for both companies, with the very real prospect of their top championship moving to another company.
In a press release, IMPACT added: "There have only been a handful of truly inter-promotional champion vs. champions, title vs. title collisions in the century since professional wrestling gained widespread popularity.
"Simply put, it isn’t good business for promoter’s to risk the champion of a rival organization not only beating their champion but taking their title belt back to a competitor’s promotion."
'Sacrifice' streams on IMPACT Plus this Saturday, March 13, at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. The stacked supercard is also avail as a standalone Pay-Per-View on Fite TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.