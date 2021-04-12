Afshan Azad expecting her first child

'Harry Potter' star Afshan Azad is pregnant with her first child.
The 32-year-old actress - who played Hogwarts student Padma Patil in five of the wizardry films - shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her and husband Nabil Kazi cradling her bump.
Afshan wrote on the social media site: "The secrets out everywhere – I'm going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet.
"Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers. (sic)"
The star also took to Twitter to thank fans for their messages of support.
Afshan wrote: "Thank you to everyone for their well wishes and kind words.
"Such a relief to tell you all the good news. Pregnancy is such a rollercoaster of emotions but I can now finally enjoy the remaining few weeks with my baby bump. Feeling all the love today. Thank you."
In a further Instagram post, Afshan – who has enjoyed success as a beauty influencer since starring in 'Harry Potter' - told her followers to expect a lot of photographs of her bump in the next few weeks.
She wrote on the image-sharing website: "Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone's positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved.
"Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry. (sic)"
