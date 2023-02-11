Aitch ‘s*******’ himself as he picked up Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap gong at BRITs

Aitch said he was “s*******” himself as he picked up the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap gong at The BRIT Awards 2023.

The 23-year-old rapper – real name Harrison James Armstrong – told the crowd at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) night, when he became the first winner announced at the event, he had wanted to have a “couple more drinks” before he got on stage.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.