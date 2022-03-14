AJ McLean wants Broadway show

AJ McLean wants to kickstart his career on Broadway.
The Backstreet Boys singer - who has daughters Ava, nine, and four-year-old Lyric with wife Rochelle - is planning to move to New York in the near future and hopes he'll have the chance to star in a major theatre production when he does so.
Speaking at 90s Con on Sunday (13.03.22), he told fans: "That is like number one on my bucket list: to do Broadway.
"Within the next two years, my family and I — I'm not going to tell you where — we're going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen]."
And AJ thinks the potential move will benefit his daughters because it will give them the opportunity to attend some "really awesome dance schools in New York."
He added: "They're both mini-mes. They love to perform."
A conversation at the convention with Joey Lawrence - who followed AJ's bandmate Kevin Richardson in taking the male lead of Billy Flynn in 'Chicago' on Broadway - had only further strengthened the 'I'll Never Break Your Heart' hitmaker's dream of being on stage.
He said: "Joey did 'Chicago' right after Kevin did, and I'm like, 'God, just hearing this is making me chomp at the bit. "
AJ also expressed his admiration for *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, who has appeared on stage in 'Rent' and 'Little Shop of Horrors'.
He told his fellow panellist: "You did my all-time favourites. You did 'Little Shop'!"
Joey admitted he always knew he wanted to head for the stage when *NSYNC went their separate ways.
He explained: "I love performing, I'm not really a writer. Like JC [Chasez] and Justin [Timberlake], they're writers. They love to write. I do more of the creative theatre aspect of it, I'm more of a showman.
"That's why when I stopped with *NSYNC, I was like, 'You know, I'd like to do something on Broadway,' and that's what opened up the door for me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.