Alec Baldwin 'missed firearm training' on set of Rust

Alec Baldwin missed firearm training before filming 'Rust' and was "distracted" during a catch-up session, prosecutors have claimed.

The 64-year-old actor-and-producer has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the western in October 2021, and court documents claim he failed to attend a session on handling guns before filming started, and wasn't giving a brief on-set instruction session his full attention.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

