Alec Baldwin slams cancel culture

Alec Baldwin has described cancel culture as a destructive "forest fire".
The 'Saturday Night Live' alum has insisted no one - the "deserving and the undeserving" - is safe from cancel culture, which he has likened to a fire in "constant need of fuel".
Writing on the microblogging platform, he shared: "Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice.
"No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike. (sic)"
Alec previously took a break from Twitter, calling it a "party where everyone is screaming".
When his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage was called into question, Alec wrote: "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now. (sic)"
Alec had previously slammed Twitter as a "vast orchard" of rubbish.
Alec shared with his followers on Instagram: "You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of c***.
"There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous. They've said it about people I love - false things. Untrue things. And as much as that hurts, the only thing I can do is talk to that half of the public or that portion of the public who understands what I mean when I say: 'Consider the source. When you love somebody you want to defend them.'"
Hilaria had previously insisted she isn't a fan of social media.
Writing on her Twitter account, she wrote: "I've said my peace. I'm so tired. I’m going to go back to my family, because I’ve been not a very good mommy spending a lot of time focusing on this. I just want to be left alone. I love you and I’m going to sign off for a long time."
