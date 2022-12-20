Siobhan Murphy, a Canadian actress best known for playing Ruth Newsome in the mystery drama series Murdoch Mysteries, is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross.

As reported by Deadline, Murphy will star opposite Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) in the thriller series created by Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. The project comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

