Alex Rodriguez left dad-bod in 2020

Alex Rodriguez left his "dad-bod" in 2020.
The 45-year-old retired baseball player has been working on his fitness and health over the past few months and took to Instagram to show off the progress.
Sharing two photos of himself side by side from December last year and this month, he wrote: "Left the Dad-bod in 2020 ... Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips ... What food is your weakness? (sic)"
Meanwhile, Alex and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez confirmed they had split recently.
The couple admitted last month that they were working on their relationship but they have now decided to go their separate ways and have insisted they are "better as friends".
In a joint statement, they said of their decision: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children."
At the time of their split, it was revealed Jennifer and Alex were focusing on their children - Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max and Alex's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.
And a source had claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up.
The insider added: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But they were not broken up ...
"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they want to try to stay together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.