Alexis Ren: Never live below your means

Alexis Ren thinks it's important to "never live below your means".
The 24-year-old model has urged her fans not to live on a financial diet, even though she's never felt the need to buy designer products just to fit in.
She explained: "You can't live on a financial diet, telling yourself, for example, 'I can't buy that $6 coffee' means you hold back, hold back. It's kind of like telling yourself 'no, I can't have like half of that cookie', hold back, hold back. And then you'll splurge. You'll go and get a Gucci bag just to fill that 'I need something' urge. And so, and that actually is, has more detrimental effects than just get the coffee. It should be a lifestyle not a diet.
"My biggest advice is to never live below your means, I've never felt the need to buy designer this designer that in order to fit in, because if you work on your spirituality first, that's not where you're putting your identity.
"Work on the foundation of your own identity, your spiritual path."
And despite the setbacks she's suffered in business, Alexis isn't afraid of failing.
The model told Glamour UK: "I've already had two businesses that failed and I could question that, but once again, coming to the spiritual, everything is happening for me, not to me, I can look at it from that way.
"So for instance, the company last year that I started, it taught me how to build a business. That was not a fail. I learned how to start a business that is so valuable. So don't look at failure as failure.
"Like, the real failure is to not learn from your failure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.