Alice Cooper surprised by allegations against Marilyn Manson

Alice Cooper has been surprised by the sexual abuse allegations made against Marilyn Manson.
The 52-year-old star was accused of abuse, grooming and manipulation by Evan Rachel Wood and four other women last month, and Alice has admitted to being surprised by the claims, saying he'd never "noticed that streak in him".
Speaking to NME as part of the 'In Conversation' series, Alice explained: "It’s funny about Marilyn, in that I know Marilyn – when we toured together we got along very well. I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there.
"I always believe in the word, allegations are still allegations."
Alice subsequently discussed the abuse allegations made against Johnny Depp - his Hollywood Vampires bandmate - by his ex-wife Amber Heard.
He said: "Johnny Depp and I are best friends. I’ve never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He’s one of the most gentle people. And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing.
"So it’s really hard to believe that all of a sudden he’s gonna turn into this monster. And I know the guy - I’m with the guy on tour all the time. He’s one of the most gentle, harmless people I’ve ever met."
Alice also admitted he's not as familiar with Marilyn as he is with the actor.
He shared: "Now I don’t know Marilyn, though, as well as I know Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is entirely a mystery to me for what’s going on with Marilyn."
The music star was recently accused by Ellie Rowsell of filming up her skirt without her consent.
The Wolf Alice singer wrote on Twitter last month: "Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson. It's sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn't give him a free pass to abuse women?!
"I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a gopro.
"There were no repercussions for his behaviour, his tour manager simply said 'he does this kind of thing all the time' (sic)"
Marilyn has denied the allegations made against him, insisting that all of his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".
