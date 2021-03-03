Alice Evans didn't know about Ioan Gruffudd's divorce plans

Alice Evans didn't know Ioan Gruffudd was planning to file for divorce.
The 47-year-old actor has submitted documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court to end their 13-year marriage, but his estranged wife has suggested she wasn't aware of his plan.
Alongside a screenshot of a news article about their divorce, she wrote on Instagram: "Oh, ok. Thanks for letting me know I guess? (sic)"
Alice openly discussed their split on social media in January, when she claimed Ioan walked out on her and their two daughters - Ella, 11, and Elsie, seven - and told her that he "no longer loves" her.
In a now-deleted tweet, Alice claimed the actor didn't offer a reason as to why he wanted to separate.
She explained that she and her daughters were all "very confused" by the move.
Alice wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.
"Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry. (sic)"
Last month, Alice defended her decision to speak so publicly about their split.
The 49-year-old actress admitted to being isolated in Los Angeles and claimed she'd largely been responsible for raising their kids.
She wrote on Instagram: "It must be weird to comprehend why somebody would share their pain on social media rather than with their nearest and dearest.
"I get that. You must think I'm an a******. I'm not though. I don't have a mum, or a dad.
"I don't have any close friends in LA. I've looked after my kids for half their lives alone. My husband knows that.
"We are indeed discussing legal separation, but we are still friends. You can say what you want about me being an attention seeker but you know it's not true. You just want a reason to put me down. Please - go ahead. I'm impenetrable. (sic)"
