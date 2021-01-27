Alice Evans feels 'gaslit and mentally tortured'

Alice Evans has claims she is being "mentally tortured" amid her split from Ioan Gruffudd.
The 49-year-old actress had announced on Twitter on Tuesday (26.01.21) that the 'Fantastic 4' actor had told her he was leaving after 13 years of marriage, but the post was later deleted.
And Alice has now claimed it was the 47-year-old actor who removed the message from her account.
She posted: "Hi there. I didn't delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account...
"And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public."
The tweet was also later deleted but sparked criticism for a follower who told her the post was "weird".
The 'Vampire Diaries' star replied: "Why? I have lost my mind."
Alice claims she had spent "six months" living in uncertainty.
One follower wrote: "I did the same when this happened to me. I think it’s how one acknowledges there’s no returning to what existed before. Accepting it by stating it publicly helps you to recognise the impossibility of reconciliation."
The actress replied: "This is exactly why. And thank you. Six months of harassment: yes/no/maybe. I cannot live like this anymore."
In her original post, Alice - who has daughters Ella, 11, and seven-year-old Elsie with the actor - claimed she and her kids were "confused and sad" by Ioan's actions.
She wrote: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.
"Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry."
While the 'Liar' star has yet to directly respond to Alice's tweets, People magazine obtained a joint statement from them both.
It read: "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
