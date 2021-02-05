Alice Evans 'fighting against' marriage split

Alice Evans is "fighting against" the end of her marriage.
The 49-year-old actress had announced on Twitter last week Ioan Gruffudd had told her he was leaving after 13 years of marriage, and she admitted she's still in shock at his decision because she wanted to keep their family - which also includes daughters Ella, 11, and seven-year-old Elsie - together.
Alice shared a photo of broken hearts and the message 'Game over' and captioned the Instagram post: "Nothing to say except THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages. I never thought this would happen to us…
"I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us. The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox…(sic)"
And Alice is trying to plan a future for herself, her daughters, and their beloved dog Emma.
She continued: "Though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do! And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody! Your Alice."
The 'Vampire Diaries' star's original tweet about the end of her marriage was deleted hours later, and she then claimed the 'Fantastic Four' star was the one who had removed the post.
She wrote: "Hi there. I didn't delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account...
"And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public."
Alice claimed she had spent "six months" living in uncertainty.
One follower wrote: "I did the same when this happened to me. I think it’s how one acknowledges there’s no returning to what existed before. Accepting it by stating it publicly helps you to recognise the impossibility of reconciliation."
The actress replied: "This is exactly why. And thank you. Six months of harassment: yes/no/maybe. I cannot live like this anymore."
In her original post, Alice claimed she and her kids were "confused and sad" by Ioan's actions.
She wrote: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.
"Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry."
The 'Liar' actor hasn't drawn on Alice's claims but admitted they are going through a "difficult time".
He said: "Look, as I said before, it's an extremely difficult time for the family.
"Our thoughts are with our children obviously right now and I'd really respect a little bit of privacy right now, thank you."
