Alicia Keys: I've been giving my husband 'space' amid lockdown

Alicia Keys and her husband learned to “give each other space” whilst isolating at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 40-year-old singer and Swizz Beatz have been spending more time together than ever during the global health crisis, but have made sure to try and spend some time apart too, so that they don’t get sick of each other.
Alicia said: "So much of our life is spent traveling. Obviously, with [the pandemic], we're literally seeing each other every day. We looked at each other the other day and were like 'So this is what it's really like to be married.' It was really funny. But you know what? We're really good.
“I think one of the things we're really good at is giving each other the space that we need. That's not a hard thing for us. And even just being intuitive about what each other needs is also something that comes really fluid for us. We'll always check in and we're always making sure we're good."
The ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ hitmaker – who has sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six, with Swizz – also explained that having her own space as well as spending time with her family has been a “nice balance” for the couple.
She added: "It's a nice balance. You're creating and be in your space and then also the togetherness. It's been wonderful. A lot more family dinners. I really like to make Sundays the time that we can all be together and do things that's not digitally attached. So we play a lot of board games, we'll watch movies together, we'll do bike rides and stuff like that.
“And, he's definitely a real prankster and a jokester. He always keeps us laughing.”
And Alicia said self-care has been an important part of her family’s routine.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "We talk a lot about breathing, especially my youngest. He needs a lot of breathing. We talk about calming your breath and listening to what your body needs, if you're tired or if you're frustrated. Or if you're feeling like you need more time alone, or if you need more time with mommy to really try to verbalize it so that we can work through it."
