Alison Brie feels 'closer than ever' to Dave Franco after lockdown

Alison Brie feels “closer than ever” to her husband Dave Franco after spending the past year in lockdown with him.
The ‘Glow’ actress and the 35-year-old actor spent more time together than ever when they were forced to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Alison has now said their bond has grown even stronger thanks to quarantine.
She admitted: "It all really ebbed and flowed, I guess, because none of us knew how long it was going to last. Dave and I went through the first couple months in party mode, thinking we're on vacation - let's drink wine, let's make a lot of pasta. And then we like, it's going on for longer, so let's go into culinary experimental mode where we're trying to make new dishes and things like that.
"And then we got into health mode, and then we also were in creative mode, and we were doing a lot of writing together ... So, I mean, I think we feel closer than ever."
And although staying at home was tough for the couple – who married in 2017 – initially, they soon cherished the downtime they got to spend together.
Alison added: "We feel really bonded, and we just an amazing year getting time together to hang out. There were also a lot of really hard things going on in our country, and it was also a really reflective time and a time to learn and hopefully grow in different ways. I guess I'm glad that we were able to be grateful for the time while we had it.
"Even though our mental state was also ebbing and flowing, we did have an awareness of, we don't always get this much time together, so let's really try to enjoy one another and read stuff and learn, and also chill and give ourselves a break."
The ‘BoJack Horseman’ star also said lockdown helped her and Dave put their lives into “perspective”.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I do think it gave us some perspective too, just the way that we were prioritizing work before and moving so, so quickly. We probably will get back to that state, but right now, it feels we're easing back in, being like, 'Okay, we don't have to do everything.' We can decide the important things."
