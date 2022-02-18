‘All American’: Christian James Joins CW Series in Key Recurring Role

Christian James, an actor who has appeared in shows such as Nashville and Exposed, has landed a recurring role in The CW‘s sports drama series All American.
According to Deadline, James will play Wade Waters, an arrogant but talented quarterback for Golden Angeles University. With his East Coast privilege, Waters uses his position of power to haze the freshman, putting them in uncomfortable situations and using his status to pressure the new guys into questionable choices.
All American debuted in 2018 and is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger. The series revolves around the Beverly Hills High football team, which recruits Spencer (Daniel Ezra) from South L.A. to join the squad. It highlights the team’s wins and losses, as well as the struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — as they begin to collide.
In addition to Ezra, the series stars Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur as Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, and Chelsea Tavares as Patience Roberts.
James most recently starred in a lead role in the 2021 sci-fi film Cerebrum. His previous movie credits include Hell Fest, The Killing Secret, Legal Action, and Hot Summer Nights. He’s also guest-starred in the television series Nashville, Born Again Virgin, and Exposed. James will next be seen in the Warner Bros. political drama series Casa Grande.
The CW Midseason 2022 Schedule: 'The Flash' & 'Riverdale' Move, 'Naomi' Premiere & More
All American is currently airing its fourth season, which premiered on October 25, 2021. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions. It was created by April Blair (Jane By Design), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Nkechi Okoro Carrol, Sarah Schechter, Rob Hardy, Jameal Turner, and John A. Norris.
All American, Season 4, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.