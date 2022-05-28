As current seasons end, networks are already looking ahead to next year. And in addition to announcing fall schedules (premiere dates still to come), they’ve also set which shows won’t be returning until the midseason.

Some aren’t surprising, like The Bachelor and American Idol, as well as some of the new series joining networks’ primetime lineups, while other shows are making the move from the fall. For example, A Million Little Things is becoming a midseason show for its fifth season, and the CW doesn’t have either of its remaining Arrowverse series (The Flash and Superman & Lois) on its fall schedule.

Scroll down to check out all the shows, by network, not hitting our screens until the midseason. (Note: Fox has yet to release its 2022-2023 plans.)

ABC

American Idol

The Bachelor

Judge Steve Harvey

A Million Little Things

Not Dead Yet (New Series)

The Wonder Years

CBS

Lingo (New Series)

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Superfan (New Series)

Tough as Nails

True Lies (New Series)

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in Night Court

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

NBC

American Auto

The Blacklist

Grand Crew

LA Fire and Rescue (New Series)

Million Dollar Island (New Series)

Night Court (New Series)

That’s My Jam

The Wall

The Wheel (New Series)

The CW

The Flash

Gotham Knights (New Series)

Masters of Illusion

Nancy Drew

Recipe for Disaster (New Series)

Riverdale

Superman & Lois

