Allison Janney has no regrets

Allison Janney is "OK" about not getting married or having children.
The 61-year-old actress admits she was "never really confident" that she wanted to have kids of her own and would rather regret not having them then regret having children years down the line.
She shared: "I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids. I would rather regret not having kids then have kids and regret that. I’m OK with it."
And Allison insists if she doesn't find the one for the rest of her life she will be "fine".
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she added: "I really am this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be just fine."
Meanwhile, Allison previously revealed she is on the hunt for a mystery man her psychic dubbed 'Hot Pants'.
Speaking about her quest for the mystery man, she said: "I don't know about you, but I like to go see psychics ... I kind of like it. It's kind of interesting. I went to this psychic and she kept saying she kept seeing this man that was going to come into my life. She said, 'I'm seeing a lot of things, Allison. I see a lot in the bedroom. This man is going to be ... I'm seeing a lot of things he's doing to you. I'm gonna call him Hot Pants.' ... This was a couple of months ago, and I still haven't found Hot Pants. But I keep looking for him! And it keeps making me ... go do things I wouldn't normally do. Like, 'I'm going to go get the oil changed in my car because maybe Hot Pants will be there.' It's getting me out of my house and, I don't know if that's what she was really trying to do, but I keep doing more things than I usually do."
