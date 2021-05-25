Alyssa Milano encourages people to get their COVID-19 vaccine: 'Keep the people that you love safe'

Alyssa Milano is encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as she continues to battle the long-lasting effects of the virus.
The 48-year-old actress contracted COVID-19 over a year ago and is still struggling with lasting sided effects including shortness of breath, heart palpitations, brain fog, exhaustion, and body aches.
And to stop other people from suffering in the same ways, Alyssa has teamed up with the Creative Coalition for a PSA encouraging as many people to get vaccinated against the virus as possible.
She said: "I knew that it was something that I wanted to be involved in, because I don't see how there's going to be an end to this if we don't get people vaccinated - and that's not only the people in our country but people throughout the world. So, if I can take my experience from having COVID and be able to turn it around and help people, I'm all for it."
In the PSA, Alyssa spoke about how she wished the vaccines were available “before so many of us had gotten sick”.
The ‘Charmed’ star also admitted she’s “done with fighting” her symptoms, as she’s “surrendered to the idea” that her condition might last for the rest of her life.
She explained: "I'm done with fighting it, so I've kind of just almost surrendered to the idea that this might be how I feel now for the rest of my life. But I try to rest more and drink lots of water and take my supplements and do the best that I can."
Alyssa received her second COVID-19 vaccine last week, and believes the injections have been helping alleviate her symptoms.
She told People magazine: "I do think that there was some improvement, although it's not that anything was completely alleviated. It just felt like less of everything.
“I just got my second shot on Thursday, and I had some chills and aches and pains, but it's a lot less than actually suffering from COVID. There's just so much that we still don't know, and with the variants and the different ways that COVID can mutate, it could cause another shutdown. The vaccine is completely safe for people who have had COVID and I think it's really important that everyone, including those who have had COVID, get vaccinated.
"This virus is like nothing I've ever experienced in my life and impacted every part of my health, from my mental health to my physical health. In order to avoid that happening to you or people that you love, please get vaccinated and please once vaccinated follow your state guidelines and protocol, and keep people that you love safe."
