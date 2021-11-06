Alyssa Milano: I'm proud of my C-section scar

Alyssa Milano feels proud of her C-section scar.
The 48-year-old actress - who has Milo, 10, and Elizabella, seven, with her husband David Bugliari - has revealed that she feels proud of the scar left from her cesarean section, likening it to a "tattoo".
Alyssa explained to People's 'Me Becoming Mom' podcast: "How many people can say this is where they cut me open, removed all of the organs in the way, got my baby out, gave me my baby, put all of the organs back in, and then stitched me and stapled me up?
"There's something incredibly tribal about it, almost. It feels almost like a tattoo in a way."
Alyssa recently revealed that she thought her miscarriage was a "punishment" for having abortions when she was younger.
The 'Charmed' actress recalled feeling she was being punished when she endured a miscarriage, thinking that the universe was hitting back at her for having an abortion in her 20s.
She said: "I definitely had this moment of, 'Well, I'm being punished, basically, for abortions in my 20s.' I didn't realize that at the time. It took a while in therapy to realize that that was something that I was putting on myself."
And Alyssa - who has been married to David since 2009 - even carried those feelings into her life as a parent.
The Hollywood star added: "The way I interacted or was with my children - and I think this is common - but I always felt like, 'What if something happens to these two little beings that I love so much? And is there a world in which they're taken away from me for whatever karmic resolution needed to happen?'"
