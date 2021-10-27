Alyssa Milano's 'cordial' relationship with Shannen Doherty

Alyssa Milano has a "cordial" relationship with Shannen Doherty.
The pair starred in the fantasy TV series 'Charmed' but tensions were high between the duo during the show's eight-season run, although Alyssa has insisted their relationship is now less fraught as they are no longer in "competition" with each other.
Alyssa told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I would say we are cordial.
"You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."
Alyssa – who has penned a new book 'Sorry Not Sorry' – also revealed that she reached out to Shannen when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and described her former co-star as a "great actress".
The 48-year-old star said: "When I heard about her diagnosis, I reached out to her. And I will send her DMs every couple of months to just check in.
"I have respect for her. Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that back then."
Alyssa also reflected on the sexualisation of the female characters in the series – which ran from 1998 to 2006 – as she spent many episodes "scantily clad".
The 'Insatiable' star explained: "When I think about the 90s... you watch reruns of 'Charmed', and I'm running around in like a bra and underwear for 80 per cent of every episode.
"We had to be scantily clad in order for that show to be a hit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.