Amanda Bynes reveals ambitions after having conservatorship terminated

Amanda Bynes plans to finish her degree after her conservatorship was terminated.
The 36-year-old actress had her conservatorship overturned by a judge in California in March, and she's now firmly focused on the next chapter of her life.
Amanda told E! News: "I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development.
"I am travelling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance, which will be ready to launch near the holidays."
Amanda has been under a conservatorship since 2013, after suffering drug and mental health problems.
However, in March, Judge Roger L. Lund determined that it was no longer required.
He said: "She's done everything the court has asked over a long period of time."
Amanda subsequently thanked her fans for the support they've given her over recent years.
The actress - who shot to fame as a child star - also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.
Amanda - who had the backing of her parents in her bid to have her conservatorship overturned - said: "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.
"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.
"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can."
