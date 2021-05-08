Amanda Kloots focusing on son on Mother's Day

Amanda Kloots will focus on her son on her first Mother’s Day as a widow.
The 39-year-old television personality tragically lost her husband Nick Cordero last year due to COVID-19 complications and to mark her first Mothering Sunday without him, she is planning a day filled with love.
Speaking to The Talk about her Mother's Day plans with her son, she shared: "I want to focus on him because, if you stay too stagnant on holidays like this, that’s when you can start feeling sorry for yourself. It'll be a day filled with love, happiness and activity."
Meanwhile, Amanda previously revealed she still cries every day after Nick's passing.
She said: "A lot of people have said to me, 'It gets easier and time helps', and I don't know if I found that yet. I still pretty much cry every day. It's growing pains ... I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don't know those tools yet.
"With Elvis, like there's so many things that he does or there's times in life that you just wish your person was there to celebrate with. I think that that's where it's harder because you miss your person so much."
Back in February, Amanda received her COVID-19 vaccine.
She wrote: "I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting. I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus and now I am one step closer."
