Amanda Kloots says The Talk's evolution is a 'beautiful thing'

Amanda Kloots thinks the evolution of 'The Talk' is a "beautiful thing".
The 39-year-old TV personality believes the chat series is "changing and growing" following Sharon Osbourne's recent exit and Carrie Ann Inaba's decision to take a step back amid health concerns.
She said: "A lot of times, we look at television shows, and there's this mask of perfection, and life is not about perfection.
"It is actually about how you deal with imperfections, and learning to thrive in those imperfections and being resilient. So I think that when you watch 'The Talk' now, you're seeing a show that's evolving and changing and growing. And I think that's a beautiful thing."
Sharon, 68, left the show following an on-air row about her defence of Piers Morgan.
And Amanda has admitted to missing her former co-star.
She told E! News: "We miss her here, and I definitely miss her here.
"I think that she did what was right for her, but I still miss her every day. We press on, and we press forward, and we're doing a good job of holding down the fort. And we have lovely guest co-hosts every day, which is very fun because they bring in new energy - just different, exciting things."
Carrie recently announced she was taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her wellbeing.
Amanda can't wait for her return, though she appreciates that Carrie's health must come first.
The TV star - who joined the show as a permanent co-host earlier this year - explained: "I know she's dealing with so much pain right now in her body, and I know that as a dancer, it's the last thing she wants to deal with."
