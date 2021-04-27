Amanda Seyfried: Motherhood changed my acting approach

Amanda Seyfried says motherhood changed her approach to acting.
The 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' star feels becoming a mom to Nina, four, and Thomas, six months, with her husband Thomas Sadoski, changed the roles she was offered and it feels "richer" for her.
Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, she said: "I've never played a mother before I was a mother.
"How's that Hollywood? Thanks a lot ... But it's actually ... richer. It's got more nuance obviously. There's just a life experience you're getting on a daily basis - now twice as much."
Meanwhile, Amanda previously revealed she gets offered more interesting movie roles now she's older.
The 35-year-old actress explained: "The older I get, the better the roles are, which didn’t use to be true. Once you have a baby, you’re not the ingenue anymore.
"Now I get to play mothers, who are innately more interesting to me ... It changes. It’s gotten a little more specific, as I’ve gotten older. I want to be in the hands of a great director.
"The script is obviously where it all starts, right? It’s the basis of the whole project. It has to be interesting, at least to the point where it makes sense. I hate reading. I’m an audible person and I know within the first 10 pages of the script if it’s going to be something that I want to be a part of."
Amanda has been nominated for an Oscar and she admits it is "a big turning point" in her career.
She said: "I'm in Georgia. My husband's working, but I didn't sleep last night. I mean I'm a sleeper. I'm really good at it, even though I have a six-month-old. We all sleep. And last night, I was excited and anxious. It's a big turning point for me in my career to be a part of something that's so recognised and for my own singular performance to be recognised. It's really nice. To be recognised by your peers - you don't expect it but when it happens, it just deepens my clarity on having chosen my career."
