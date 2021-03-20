Amanda Seyfried shares top tip for Oscars

Amanda Seyfried says it's more fun backstage at the Oscars.
The 35-year-old star - who is up for the Best Supporting Actress prize at this year's Academy Awards for her performance in 'Mank' - finds it far more fun to “hang out” in the green room, where she can enjoy some food and watch excited winners with their statuettes, rather than sit out front and watch the ceremony take place.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: “At the Oscars, if I’m giving an award out, I just hang out in the green room the entire ceremony, eat the food and watch people come in and out with their Oscars.
“It’s not the sitting in the auditorium that’s fun, it’s backstage.”
Amanda has also opened up about who inspires her as an actress and she admits she is a huge fan of the late Judy Garland.
Asked her Hollywood icon, she said: “Judy Garland for ‘The Wizard of Oz’. Judy Garland because she was a singer. Judy Garland for every reason.”
And like many women of her generation, Amanda remembers falling for ‘Titanic’ actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
She said: “I was born in 85, so my childhood movie crush was Leo, obviously.”
Amanda won’t be able to sit backstage this year as she’s been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for ‘Mank’, and she recently admitted she hoped the speculation tipping her for the nod would make casting directors look at her differently.
She said: "The Oscar conversation that's happening is the first time it's ever been discussed around my own performance in something.
"Hopefully it's making people in the industry think differently of me."
Amanda has appeared in films such as 'Mamma Mia' and 'Les Miserables' and was determined to choose projects that kept her career moving.
She explained: "I think you have to be really careful and really be deliberate about your choices when you want longevity. The priority for me was always that I just wanted to be working.
"It was great when 'Mamma Mia!' came and shifted my career into a different gear. I got different opportunities. I got paid more and all that fun stuff."
Amanda added: "But while I was doing that I was always looking for a home base. I was always gonna end up on a farm in upstate New York."
