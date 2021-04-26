Amanda Seyfried wanted bold colour on Oscars red carpet

Amanda Seyfried wore red to the Oscars because it was a “great contrast” to ‘Mank’ being in black and white.
The 35-year-old star – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the film – attended Sunday’s (25.04.21) Academy Awards at Los Angeles’ Union Station in a vibrant Armani gown, which was inspired by the old Hollywood depicted in the movie and she was overjoyed with the bold strapless outfit.
She said: “The red is rich and is a great contrast to Mank’s black and white.
“The style looks as though it could float away.”
Designer Giorgio Armani also took inspiration from the actress herself.
He told Vogue: “I wanted to highlight Amanda’s personality with this dress, which gives shape to passion.
“Finely-pleated, it forms into a petal shape like an upside-down flower, enhanced by a hibiscus red hue.”
The blonde beauty has put her trust in stylist Elizabeth Stewart throughout awards season and their past red carpet successes have given her a lot of confidence.
She said: “I trusted the looks and never let anything wear me.
“Elizabeth Stewart and I have been working together for over a decade and there’s an instinctive, shared vision that exists between us. She sends options that fit my body and my style without fail. That confidence does a lot to how I wear the clothes.”
Amanda – who accessorised her gown with Forevermark diamonds – was a fan of this year’s more intimate Oscars ceremony.
She said: “This ceremony style feels like it’s tailored for me because it’s intimate which, I hope, makes it feel more casual than other years. Less trains to step on, too.”
The actress also reflected on her experience making ‘Mank’, which left a lasting impression.
She said: “The entire experience from rehearsal to today has made a pretty substantial impact on how I walk through the world as an actor.
“The inherent trust in myself has been dusted off and I know I’m capable of pushing my limits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.