Amber Tamblyn praises Britney Spears for giving 'damning record' of conservatorship

Amber Tamblyn has praised Britney Spears for giving a “damning public record” of her conservatorship.
The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker spoke in court this week to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive", as she seeks to have a judge bring an end to the situation.
And now, 38-year-old Amber – who also rose to fame as a youngster and had her career overseen by her parents – has defended Britney as she pointed out the “parallels” between their lives.
In an essay for the New York Times, she wrote: "Having seen some of the complications and consequences that come with finding fame and financial success at a young age, I can attest to how challenging this combination of factors can be to navigate, even for those with the best of intentions. I also know how much potential they have to turn toxic, and how vulnerable they can make a young woman."
Amber went on to admit that while Britney, 39, is not “the only woman in the public eye” who has had their life “privately controlled”, she is one of the first to publicly condemn the actions, which may help others in the future.
She added: “Britney Spears is not the only woman in the public eye who has long been privately controlled, but she may be one of the first women in a very long time to give such a damning public record of it. When I see her giving her testimony now, I can’t help but think back to that bald Britney in 2007, raw in her rage and tired of being everyone’s spectacle. Even now, I can feel the world wanting to turn her recent testimony back into another episode of voyeurism - to champion her once again as our favourite mess.”
The ‘Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ star said she hopes Britney’s court testimony will remind people that “our autonomy, both bodily and fiscal, is worth fighting for”.
She explained: “But as someone who has experienced a small taste of what Britney has gone through, I know that what she has done is a profoundly radical act — one that I hope will ripple through the bodies and bank accounts of women across industries for generations to come. By speaking up, she has reminded us that our autonomy, both bodily and fiscal, is worth fighting for.
“We can’t unknow her truth now — as told in her own voice, not a voice that’s been written for her, curated for her, or projected onto her. Now, it’s really up to us to listen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.