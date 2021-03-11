AMC Unveils ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 6B Key Art & Teaser (VIDEO)

After announcing the show’s Season 6B return date in January, AMC is unveiling its first look at Fear the Walking Dead‘s latest episodes.
Poised to arrive Sunday, April 11, on the linear network (the premiere will arrive Sunday, April 4, on the streaming service AMC+), Fear the Walking Dead‘s return will include nine episodes, joining the first half of Season 6’s seven installments for a total of 16.
Along with unveiling some breathtaking key art (below), AMC unveiled a 30-second promo teasing what’s to come. “Whatever’s coming, we can face it together,” Colman Domingo‘s Victor Strand promises in the teaser’s opening moments.
So, what is coming? While Morgan’s (Lennie James) been doing his best to free the remaining members of the group from Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) control, but it won’t be easy. As Virginia continues the desperate search for her sister, she’ll also deal with the challenges of protecting others around her.
Season 6B will explore how Virginia’s control is impacting the individuals of the group who once saw themselves as family. As new alliances are formed, others will be broken and loyalties will change forever. Being forced to take sides will reveal the true meaning of “The End is the Beginning” to the group.
Along with getting a sneak peek in the teaser, below, AMC has also previously revealed some casting news as John Glover (The Good Wife), Nick Stahl (Carnivale), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary) join for this next round of episodes.
Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds) is directing Episode 13. Returning along with James, Domingo, and Minifie are Fear the Walking Dead‘s stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.
Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6B Premiere, Sunday, April 11, 9/8c, AMC (Begins streaming Sunday, April 4, on AMC+)
