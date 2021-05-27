Amelia Hamlin's sweet birthday tribute to Scott Disick

Scott Disick "lights up" Amelia Hamlin's life.
The 19-year-old actress posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Wednesday (26.05.21) to mark his 38th birthday, as she described him as the "most caring, loving, special person on this planet".
In a gushing post on Instagram, she wrote: "happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you (sic)"
Scott is incredibly close to his former partner, Kourtney Kardashian but Amelia isn't "bothered" by Scott and his ex's friendship as they have children together - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.
A source said: "Amelia's not bothered by Kourtney. Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends.
"Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious. Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney. Sofia [Richie] got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue."
Sofia and Scott reportedly didn't agree on the reality star keeping a friendship with Kourtney.
The insider shared at the time: "Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship. It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney. Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times ...
"Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show. She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split. Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together."
