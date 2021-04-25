America Ferrera reflects on 20 year career

America Ferrera has reflected on 20 years of being a working actress.
The 'Ugly Betty' star can't believe it has been two decades since she took on her first paid acting job and recalls seeing George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on her first day.
She wrote: "20 years ago today was my first day as a working actress ... My mind was blown that my dream was becoming a reality. I was being PAID to act and dance in a Disney Channel Movie called Gotta Kick It Up! I couldn’t believe I was rehearsing with real dancers and choreographers, all the snacks were free, and that my wardrobe fitting was on the Warner Brothers lot where I spotted George Clooney playing basketball and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hanging out in the door of his trailer!! (sic)"
And the 37-year-old actress wishes she could have told her younger self how many "unbelievable opportunities" she would get later in life too.
She added in an Instagram post: "I soaked up every moment of being on that set with @camilleguaty @suilma #sabrinawiener & #jhoannaflores because the truth was I had no idea if I’d ever get the chance to do it again. I wish I could go back and tell this little baby America that the next 20 years of her life will be filled with unbelievable opportunity to express her talent and plenty of challenges that will allow her to grow into a person, actress, producer, director, activist that she is very proud and grateful to be. We did it baby girl. I’m proud of us. #AF20 #gottakickitup #20years (sic)"
