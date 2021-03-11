America Ferrera returning to Superstore

America Ferrera will return to 'Superstore' for its series finale.
The 36-year-old actress was due to depart her role as Amy Sosa at the end of the fifth season of the show, but delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant she departed after two episodes of the sixth series after her alter ego broke up with Jonah (Ben Feldman) in order to accept a big promotion in California.
And fans who were dismayed by the couple's sudden split have now received a glimmer of hope after NBC announced America will be back on screen for the hour-long episode on 25 March.
A tweet on the show's account stated: "You can lighten up a little bit now because Amy is back! [raising hands emoji] @americaferrera returns for the #Superstore finale on @nbc (sic)"
The former 'Ugly Betty' star recently admitted she felt "so sad" that 'Superstore' is to end after six seasons.
She said: "I'm so sad the show is over, and at the same time, incredibly proud of what it's been.
"I think what the show accomplished, the fan-base that it built, what it did for NBC — I only have so much pride in what we accomplished with the show, and it's always sad to say goodbye."
But America insisted the end of the show doesn't mean it will be forgotten.
She added: "These days TV lives forever and there's still an audience for it to reach and still people to find and discover and enjoy it, so I'm just incredibly grateful for what it has been.
"[I hope it is remembered as] this really bold and subversive comedy that was always doing so much more than what appeared on the surface, being smart and funny about the life of retail workers."
