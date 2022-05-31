Showtime is giving viewers a first peek at the reimagining of American Gigolo starring Jon Bernthal in the role of Julian Kaye, a man who was released from prison 15 years after a wrongful conviction.
Inspired by the 1980 film which featured Richard Gere, American Gigolo follows Julian as he navigates complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and people who betrayed him. As Julian finds his footing in modern-day Los Angeles, he takes up a job within the city’s sex industry.
While leading this double life, Julian also reconnects with Michelle who questions in the trailer, below, “Is this who you are when you’re working?” Julian’s answer is fairly revealing as he says, “I can always just be this other guy, this guy who isn’t scared. I jump in the water and I wash him off.”
That kind of method can only last so long, especially as he attempts to uncover the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison so many years ago. While Julian must reconcile the escort he was in the past with the man he’s become today, he’ll get help from Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell).
Showtime Picks Up 'American Gigolo' Series With Jon Bernthal
The complicated web being uncovered will unearth a much larger conspiracy at play. Joining Bernthal, Mol, and O’Donnell in the show, which hasn’t officially set a premiere date, are Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, and Wayne Brady.
Catch the first look, below, and stay tuned for more on American Gigolo as the series premiere gets closer on Showtime.
American Gigolo, Series Premiere, TBA, Showtime
